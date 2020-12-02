Robert M. Leonard Purchases 7,252 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TRST stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $601.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

