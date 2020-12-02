Jay Ira Steinfeld Buys 500 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.83. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 166,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Masonite International by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

