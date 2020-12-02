Jean C. Halle Sells 1,759 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 50.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Public Education by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.