Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

