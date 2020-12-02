Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.82. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 14,994 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

