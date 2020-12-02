California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

