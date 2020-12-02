First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of First Merchants worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

First Merchants stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

