California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 202 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,350 shares of company stock worth $38,186,281 over the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

