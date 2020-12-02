California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Sonos worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 375.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,373 shares of company stock worth $12,609,634 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

