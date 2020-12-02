California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

