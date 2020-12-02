California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,786 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of First BanCorp. worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2,271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

