AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.80. AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $54.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.