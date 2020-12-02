Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Shares Gap Down to $108.00

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.00, but opened at $100.00. Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 98,168 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 million and a PE ratio of -38.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Get Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Mawson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.