The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Gap Down to $35.94

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $33.44. The InterGroup shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

In other The InterGroup news, Director Babin C. Jerold sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $70,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

