Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.25. Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,013,144 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

