Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $5.86. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 1,635,302 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

