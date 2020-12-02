Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Shares Gap Down to $46.50

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.50, but opened at $41.00. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 3,270,292 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.63. The company has a market cap of $167.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

