Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.72. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 18,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $154.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of -0.13.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.