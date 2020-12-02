Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $880.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $127.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,505.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $215,403. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

