Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,070 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of AAR worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

