Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,767 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 68.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 162.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

