Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,514 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Scholastic worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 90.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scholastic by 230.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $823.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

