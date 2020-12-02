Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 148,865 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,865 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

