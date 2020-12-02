Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $7.93. Sasol shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.46.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
