Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $7.93. Sasol shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sasol by 47.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Sasol by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

