Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) Shares Gap Down to $199.00

Shares of Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $199.00, but opened at $185.00. Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 58,623 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.27.

About Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based technologies to reinvent water in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies in cleaning specialist personal protective equipment.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.