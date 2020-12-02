Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $41.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

