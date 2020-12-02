Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,139 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Hibbett Sports worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $710.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.