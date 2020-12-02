Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

