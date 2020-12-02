Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $531.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

