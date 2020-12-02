Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Cinemark worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

