Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,318 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Hanger worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hanger by 72.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Hanger by 48.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 4.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

HNGR stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $256.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.01 million.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

