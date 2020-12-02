Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of PetMed Express worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 109,542 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. PetMed Express’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.