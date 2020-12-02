Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,627 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alkermes by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alkermes by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,622 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $11,064,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after acquiring an additional 397,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,758,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

