Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Photronics worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

PLAB opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,407.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,550 shares of company stock worth $137,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

