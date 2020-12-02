Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 133,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPRE opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $932.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

