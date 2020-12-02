Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 24,868 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 213.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

