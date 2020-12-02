Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 2,926 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $154,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

