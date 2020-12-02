441 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $557.28 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

