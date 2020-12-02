iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $356,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

