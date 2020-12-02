Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Funke bought 1,074 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $26,291.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,496. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

