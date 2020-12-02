Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Tobam bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

