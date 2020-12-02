Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.