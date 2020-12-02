Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $164.15 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

