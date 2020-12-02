Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 150.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 339,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VPV opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

