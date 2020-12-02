Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $237,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,605,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $184.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

