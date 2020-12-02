Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $239,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 70,086 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 560,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

