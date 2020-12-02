Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $240,000 in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Business Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

