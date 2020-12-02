Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 23,633 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of DHI Group worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in DHI Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 159,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105,003 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHX opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

