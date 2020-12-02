Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,634,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $577,043.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,185,696.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,658,784 shares of company stock worth $92,510,950 in the last 90 days.

SNAP opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

