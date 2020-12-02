Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 652 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $66.36.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.